Delores Elaine “Dede” Longtin, 86, of Walhalla, ND passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Pembilier Nursing Center, Walhalla, ND. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla, ND on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The service will be available to view at askewfuneralhome.com on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Memorials are preferred to the Pembilier Nursing Center, Park River Bible Camp, or the Walhalla Ambulance Service.

Dede Walstad was born June 25, 1934 at Park River, ND to Gustav and Christina Louise (Larson) Walstad. She grew up and attended school in Park River, graduating from the Walsh County Agricultural School. Dede then attended nursing school in St. Paul, MN, and then worked as an L.P.N. at the hospital in Park River.

On May 1, 1954, she married Gary Longtin at Leroy, ND. After their marriage they lived and farmed in the Leroy area.

Dede’s love for the Christmas season brought so much joy to her family. Her favorite hobby was quilting and many of her quilts were given to various charitable causes. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, traveling and casino excursions. She was a 4-H leader and active in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Leroy and the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Walhalla. Rest in peace our dear mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her children: Phil (Corliss) Longtin, Walhalla, ND, Cindy Freschette, Fargo, ND, Jody (Steve) Berg, East Grand Forks, MN, Rod (Nicole) Longtin, Walhalla, ND, Terry (Jane) Longtin, Grand Forks, ND, Marie (Joe) Talley, Oxbow, ND; grandchildren: Darrin, Andrea, and Jeramy; Aaron, Brigitte, and Carla; Carmen, Carrie, and Jon; LuAnn and Luke; Cody, Samantha, and Jess; Megan and David; and 20 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Wayne (Kay) Walstad.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gary; and siblings: Clayton, Adeline, Lila, Hazel, Percy, Glenna, and Jane.

