Dennis Arnold Briese, 73

Dennis Arnold Briese of Baudette, MN made one last move from the Sanford Memorial Hospital in Fargo, to his eternal home when Jesus called his name on July 14, 2020 after battling an acute case of pneumonia.

Dennis was born on December 28, 1946 to Paul and Mary (Fiedler) Briese in Springfield, MN. He enlisted in the US Army and served from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969. On May 9, 1970 he married Kay (Sunne) Briese of Baudette, MN and they had two daughters, Michelle and Tara. They moved around a bit before settling in Cut Bank, MT for ten years and then moved back to northern MN where they built a home in Roosevelt. Being a jack of all trades Dennis used his skills to bless many throughout the years working as a cabinet maker, typesetter, locksmith, mechanic, meat cutter, truck driver, potato picker, brick maker, construction worker, kitchen manager, assembly operator, painter, window maker, military intelligence spy and forklift inventory operator. God called Dennis and Kay to the mission field where they served in Japan and later in Mexico after attending Bethany College of Missions. They lived in PA, ID and WI to be near their daughters before retiring and settling back in Baudette.

Dennis had a variety of interests and hobbies including spending time with his family, playing guitar in the 3D Band, making knives and guns, watching Gunsmoke, working in his shop, helping friends and neighbors, solving any technical problems, playing games with his family, reading, drawing, traveling and cooking.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Ralph, Norman, Melvin, Roger and sister Bev Wendler.

The loved ones he has gone before are his wife Kay, sister Millie Wiskow of Baudette, brothers-in-law; Lyle (Karen) Sunne of Hermantown,MN, Wayne (Mary) Sunne of Tucson, AZ, Joel (Kris) Sunne of Int’l Falls, MN, daughters; Michelle (Clark) Kauffman of Dickinson, ND, Tara (Marshall) Nessa of Jinja, Uganda, Grandchildren; Alyssa (Fritz) Bushman, Rachael (Zack) Bushman, Eli (Alisabeth) Nessa, and Veronica Nessa, great grandchildren; Cyrus, Dulcy, Sophia, Briella, Estelle and Joanna Bushman and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Dennis’ greatest wish is for you to know that he loved Jesus and would like all whom he talked to to also come to a true faith in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. One of Dennis’ final quotes was, “The world is going crazy, it’s a good time to leave.” He was ready…are you??

Memorial services 2:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Pitt Community Church. Military Honors by the Baudette Veterans Ceremonial Squad. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com