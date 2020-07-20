Louise Tveit, 90

Louise Tveit, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Louise was born to Alice and Owen Johnson on November 28, 1929. She attended Williams school where she skipped third grade and graduated in 1947. On April 9, 1948, she married Clifford Tveit. Clifford preceded her in death on May 22, 2010. She is survived by three daughters, Cathy Tveit, Connie (Terry) Reyes and Sylvia (Lynn) Gustafson. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Marisa (Adam) Reyes-Johnson and Alicia (Matt) Reyes-Johnson, along with two special great grandsons, Nathan and Wyatt Johnson. Louise is also survived by her sister, Charlene (Walt) LaFontaine. As requested by Louise, there will be no service.