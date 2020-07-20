Maxine Gorman, 69

Surrounded by her loving family, Maxine was called to Glory from her home in Farmington, MN on July 12, 2020. At the age of 69, she went to be with her Lord and Savior after a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Darold and Jeanette Benson. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; children: Sarah (Brian) Crawmer, Jennifer Moe, Michael (Liv) Gorman, Elizabeth (Anthony) Koop; twelve precious grandchildren: Emily, William, Sophie and Charlie Crawmer; Sydney, Griffin and Kate Moe; Freya and Einar Gorman; Zachary, Nora and Elin Koop; her sisters: Barb (Carlton) Moe and Linda (Bob) Medhus; many relatives and close friends.

Maxine was born on December 27, 1950, in Lisbon, ND. Raised on a farm, she cultivated a love for gardening and the outdoors; which included hiking, exploring the world and appreciating God’s magnificent handiwork and creation. Maxine graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, where she met the love of her life and true companion, Stephen. Following graduation, Maxine taught Biology and English in Pettibone, ND, which included coaching the first girls basketball team as a head coach having no prior basketball experience. Maxine and Stephen united in marriage on June 30, 1973, in Verona, ND. They resided in Grand Forks, ND and later moved to East Grand Forks, MN where they raised their 4 children. While living in East Grand Forks, Maxine’s servant heart called her into the Christian crisis pregnancy ministry where she used her counseling gifts to minister and be a witness of Christ’s love. She continued to answer this calling on her life and after moving to the Minneapolis area, she continued her counseling ministry at Amnion Crisis Pregnancy center in Burnsville.

When Maxine wasn’t traveling the world or embracing her grandchildren (who all called her “Bobby”), she loved spending her winters in Gold Canyon, AZ, hiking her beloved Superstition Mountains with her “Chicks with Sticks” hiking group. Maxine developed a ministry of assuring that all of her family and friends received personalized hand made cards for birthdays and special events. She wanted each and every one of them to know they were loved.

Maxine’s determination was admired by all as she courageously fought cancer. She completely trusted God’s timing for her life, knowing that He held each and every one of her days in His hands.

She ran the race and finished well. Well done, well done….good and faithful servant.

Recorded online prayer service