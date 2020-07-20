Tri-County (Karlstad, Minn.) School Board Proceedings

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 June 17, 2020 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Library & Zoom Karlstad, Minnesota The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund were present plus Superintendent Baron and Dean of Students Hanson. We are Proud… • of the Graduation Committee that appropriately recognized the Seniors as well as helped to plan a unique graduation that fit state guidelines. Members were Missy Thompson, Ryan Baron, Heidi Hanson, Erica Reese, Gary Taylor, Justina Pietruszewski, Kylie Shetler & Hailey Barth. Additional help came from Brad Thompson, Jaron Englund, Keegan Krantz & Sara Carpenter. Thank you! • of the entire staff of Tri-County for making 2019-20 a successful school year. • We extend well wishes to Jane Schindele for a great retirement. We THANK her for 33 years of service to the students, staff, and parents of Tri-County Public Schools. • of the classroom teachers who put their hearts and souls into reaching out tirelessly to ALL students during distance learning time. No one will ever understand the stress and worry and tears that were shed as they worked to help reach those students. It was them that did the hard work… It was them that struggled and wrestled through all of the difficulties of distance learning and finding the students and their parents when work was not coming in and them that found ways to reach out to the kids. No one will ever understand what they went through and no one should ever try to say it any other way. Thank you, classroom teachers. Thank you. • of the Class of 2020! We extend our best wishes to the graduates: Hailley Anderson, Hailey Barth*, Christian Boen, Christopher Bristlin, Stephen Budziszewski, Tucker Hnason, Ethan Klegstad, Jada Klegstad, Gunner Koland, Elizabeth LoRash-Neuenschwander, Agracia Melcher, Stephen Murray*, Colton Newell, Maurice Sele, Kylie Shetler*, Beau Walz & Manda Wollin (*denotes Honor Students) CONGRATULATIONS to these seventeen fine individuals and Best of Luck to them in their future endeavors. Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Duray moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve the minutes of the May 20, 2020 Regular Meeting. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Koland moved and member Murray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Last Year This Year GENERAL $65,814.37 $55,597.18 FOOD SERVICE 6,767.49 2,203.87 COMMUNITY SERVICE 67.65 0.00 DEBT REDEMPTION 0.00 0.00 TOTAL $72,649.51 $57,801.05 Visitors present were Jerry Hansen, Jennifer Klegstad, Marcus Thomas, Pierre, Keegan Krantz, Kathy Donovan, North Star News, Erica Reese, Jennifer Johnston, Heidi Hanson, Jaron Englund. Member Sollund moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve the call for milk bids for the 2020-21 school year. Bids are to be to the Superintendent’s Office by 3:30 pm, July 10, 2020. The bids will be opened and tabulated before the regular July School Board Meeting. The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Hanson moved and member Koland seconded to authorize the Business Office to make the year-end transfers and pay the accounts payable as of June 30, 2020. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the insurance package proposed by Vaaler Insurance with the Total Package Annual Premium including property, liability, auto, inland marine, Umbrella Liability, Cyber Liability and Volunteer Accident coverage at $35,932.59 and Worker’s Compensation at $18,047.00 UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Hanson moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve the preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year as follows: UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR 2020-21 General Fund 3,457,804 Food Service 127,375 Community Service 64,669 Bonds 218,029 Total $3,867,877 PRELIMINARY EXPENDITURES FOR 2020-21 General Fund 3,121,750 Food Service 138,982 Community Service 71,219 Bonds 218,175 Total $3,548,320 FINAL REVENUE FOR 2019-20 General Fund 3,294,127 Food Service 128,325 Community Service 62,397 Bonds 215,109 Total $3,699,958 FINAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2019-20 General Fund 3,169,389 Food Service 138,444 Community Service 75,271 Bonds 215,575 Total $3,604,679 Member Sollund moved and member Duray seconded to approve the 2020- 21 Nurses Contract with Kittson Healthcare for 5.5 hours per week at a cost of $10,300. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Caldwell moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the hiring of Keegan Krantz as Close-Up Advisor, commencing with the 2021-22 school year. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Duray moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Mallory Schaumburg as National Honor Society Advisor, commencing with the 2020-21 school year. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Hanson moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the revised two-year contract (2020-21 and 2021-22) with the Support Staff as presented. Details are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Member Duray moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the parking lot safety upgrades project as presented by McKinstry. Details are on file in the Superintendent’s office. In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Sollund. Against: Murray Member Caldwell moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the resignation of Keegan Krantz as Assistant Major Play Director, effective immediately. UC In Favor of: Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund Against: None Dean of Students Hanson reported on distance learning, graduation, ACTs, OCHS, schedule, handbook. Superintendent Baron’s Report included RcX Lite Project, Locker, Legislative updates. NWRIC: Staffing REGION I: FY 2020 Budget Status, FY21 Budget FREEZE CO-OP BOARD: None Next regular board meeting scheduled for July 15, Tri County School, Karlstad MN, 6:30 PM. Member Caldwell moved and member Hanson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk___________________________________ . (July 23, 2020)