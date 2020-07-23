Notice of Filing for City Office/Williams, Minn.

NOTICE OF FILING CITY OF WILLIAMS Notice is hereby given, that the filings for the office of two Council Members, (4) year terms, and Mayor for a term of two (2) years, will be open August 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. and close on August 18, 2020 at 5 p.m. Council Members whose terms expire are those of Leslie Huerd (4 year term) and Mark Hall (4 year term) Mayor’s term expiring is that of Verna McVay. Any person desiring to file as a candidate for these offices, who is eligible to vote in the City of Williams, who will be 21 years old on assuming office, is a Citizen and has been a resident of the City of Williams for at least 30 days and has not been convicted of a felony under State or Federal law, unless his or her Civil Rights have been restored, may do so at the Williams City Clerk’s Office. Candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy and pay a $2.00 filing fee at the time of filing. The election for these City Offices will be held by mail-in ballot. The election will take place on November 10, 2020. City Clerk Administrator office hours: Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am to 2:00 pm 250 Main Street Williams, MN Leslie Nicholson City Clerk Administrator Publish July 22, 29, August 5, 2020