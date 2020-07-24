Covid claims another event: Heritage Days cancelled for the first time in 46 years

For the first time in 46 years EGF Heritage Village will not be celebrating Heritage Days.

In a communication sent out July 22 the Heritage Foundation stated, “It was planned for August 8th, but for the safety of our community we thought it best to cancel our show. We will be back next year with our old time demonstrations, music, and wonderful vendors. We are continuing with our Farmers Market every Wed. from 4-6. We want to thank the community for their great support.”