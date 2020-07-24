David Frislie, 88

David Frislie was born September 18, 1931 in rural Greenbush to John and Elene (Nelson) Frislie. He attended school at the Island Home School in Rural Greenbush through the eighth grade, and then graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston. In January 1953 he enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1955.

Throughout the years David farmed, worked at Polaris Industries, Borgen Implement, and Farmers Union in Badger where he worked until he retired. He was a member of Oiland Lutheran Church in Greenbush, Minn., and a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. David enjoyed driving tractor, hunting, shooting pool, driving around the countryside looking at crops, and visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed visiting with people of all ages.

David had a great memory for dates, people, and places. He loved sharing memories. He enjoyed being part of the Memorial Day services in Badger and was a big Minnesota football and baseball fan.

David is survived by his sister Norma Brinkman of Karlstad, Minn.; many nieces and nephews, and many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Elene Frislie; brother Allison Frislie and sister-in-law Mildred Frislie; brother-in-law Gerald Brinkman; two nieces, one nephew and one great-nephew.

Memorial services for David I. Frislie of Badger, Minn., were held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation was on Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home. Military Honors by the Roseau/Badger Memorial Honor Guard; with interment at the Oiland Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com