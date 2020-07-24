Elsie Joan Wallace, 78

Services for Elsie Joan Wallace A memorial service for Elsie Wallace will be held August 1 at 11:00 am at Honker Flats Farm. Elsie Joan Wallace, daughter of George and Clara Schimming was born in Princeton, Minn., in a private residence, May 7, 1941. Elsie married Ray Wallace of Backus, Minn., in June 7 of 1958. In 1965, Ray and Elsie left the Backus area and moved to Middle River, Minn., to farm. Elsie was very involved in the everyday farm life, from herding cattle by horseback, milking cows, to field work. If it was summer you would hear the Minnesota Twins playing on the radio, in the barn, while she was milking cows. When Elsie wasn’t busy farming she was busy as a 4H leader, going as a Roseau County 4H delegate to the National 4-H Leadership Forum in Washington DC. Elsie was also involved in Al-anon and Alateen, working to help others. Her favorite love was her walk with the Lord. She was blessed to be a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Thief Lake where she shared her love of the Lord with others and her children. Elsie’s early hobbies included hunting waterfowl, deer and Antelope in Montana. Elsie also loved fishing, she enjoyed going to Rena’s cabin in Backus with Lucy and having dog fish catching competitions. She loved to tend her flower beds and successfully planted and cared for hundreds of flowers every spring and summer. Elsie was also the head label technician at the greenhouse. She took her job very seriously. She also spent many winters diligently cleaning glad bulbs, readying them for spring planting. Elsie was the loving mother of six children, Lewis Wallace (wife Tammy), Nola Honkal (husband Gary), Rena Schreur (husband Kevin), JoAnn Wallace, Karla Saagge, and Logan Wallace (wife Jennifer). Elsie is preceded in death by parents George and Clara Schimming, ex-husband Ray Wallace, brothers-in-law Harold Mankenberg, August Fraisl, Cordell Wiskow. Elsie Wallace is survived by sisters Helen Mankenberg-Fraisl, Agnes Gilson (husband Doyle) Lucy Wiskow, brothers in law, Tom Wallace (wife Pat), Dave Wallace (wife Muriel), sister-in-law, Ann Wallace, all 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Elsie passed away peacefully in her home the evening of February 21, 2020 under the care of Hospice and her family. May her memory be blessed.