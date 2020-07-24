Greenbush Middle River (Minn.) School Board Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING June 15, 2020 7:30 PM – School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 Call to Order at 7:31 P.M. Roll Call Attendance: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Cooky Kujava, Trish Waage, Arlette Pearson, Mary Anderson, Mathew Hammer (Ehler’s & Associates), Mark Stromsodt, Mara Gust, Ervin Gust, Ryan Bergeron, Deb Stanelle Listening Session Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the agenda of the June Regular Board Meeting as amended. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Minutes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of May 18, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Business Services A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby to approve the payment of bills check #37318 through #37368 for a total of $76,704.72 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated May 5, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Treasurer’s Report Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). Significant School Events and Communication: Donations Received: Anonymous Donation to School Library $3,000.00 Anonymous Donation to School Programs (Industrial Tech & Music) $10,000.00 Border Bank sponsored Senior Scrapbook compiled by Susan Lieberg A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt and seconded by Allison Harder to accept Donations made to the School District. Old Business Presentation by Mr. Matthew Hammer from the District’s Financial Advisor (Ehlers & Associates) I. Operating Referendum options II. School District Cash Flow options for 2020-2021 school year (in the event State Aid to public education is reduced through its metered payment system) New Business: Renew membership in Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby, to renew the District’s annual membership with the Minnesota Rural Education Association Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Renew contract with the NW Service Cooperative for Environmental/Occupational Health & Safety Management Services. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder, to renew the District’s annual membership with the Minnesota School Board Association Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Renew contract with the NW Service Cooperative for Environmental Occupational Health & Safety Management Services. The school administration recommends renewal of three-year Environmental/Occupational Health & Safety Management Agreement with Northwest Service Cooperative at the following rates: FY 21 (2020-2021)= $4,630.64 FY 22 (2021-2022)= $4.723.25 FY 23 (2022-2023)= $4,817.71 A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to renew the three-year contract with the NW Service Cooperative for Environmental Occupational Health & Safety Management Services. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes GMR Staffing for 2020-2021 Board Approval to employ licensed Music Teacher A motion was made by Shane Kilen and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve employment of Mrs. Mindy Helle as a licensed Music Teacher effective with the 2020-2021 school year. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Special Education Teacher re-assignments effective with the 2020-2021 school year GMR School Administration is recommending re-assignment of Special Education Teachers effective with the 2020-2021 school year. A licensed Special Education Teacher resigned at the end of the 2019-2020 school year and the District has not received any licensed teacher applications. The District’s enrollment has declined over a period of 10+ years. GMR Administration believes the special education caseload can be served with the two (2) licensed Special Education teachers currently in place. A motion was made by Shane Kilen and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to reassign Mr. Dave Stanelle and Mrs. Trish Waage’s caseload effective with the 2020-2021 school year, continuing to seek a qualified applicant before the onset of the school year. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Adopt PRELIMINARY Fiscal Year 2020-2021 School Budget based on “roll over” of 2019-2020 School Budget A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby to adopt the estimated 2019-2020 (FY 20) budget as a preliminary working budget for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 (FY 21) with the understanding the FY 21 Budget will be amended at a later date. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Designation of Superintendent of Schools as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) to authorize user access to MDE secure website(s) for the Greenbush Middle River School District. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the Superintendent of Schools (Larry S. Guggisberg, ED.D) to be designated as the Greenbush Middle River District’s Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Reports: Superintendent a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment – end of 2019-2020 school year. b. School Board Elections – Notice of Filing for November 3, 2020 General Election Cornavirus [COVID-19] related items COVID-19 Relief Funding from Federal and State Governments Phase III of the Stay Safe Order to open Schools, Gyms and Outdoor Facilities starting June 10, 2020. see attached MDE announcement MDE Guidance and Planning for the start of the 2020-2021 School Year Report of the events and activities of the 2020 Minnesota Legislature and potential effects on Public Education Survey going out to all Families in School District Principal MN State High School League currently planning to start all activities as planned for the 2020-2021 year Mn State High School League’s position statement on equity and respect – All MSHSL coaches and advisors are expected to promote and model these values Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to Adjourn the meeting Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Communications • Regular July School Board Meeting – July 20, 2020 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School • School District on-site Financial Audit – September 22-25, 2020 GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING July 9, 2020 7:30 PM – School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. Roll Call Attendance: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Mary Stauffenecker, Cheryl Hist, Matthew Hammer (Ehler’s & Associates), Mary Anderson, Sharon Millner, Ryan Bergeron Listening Session Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to approve the agenda of the July 9th, 2020 Special Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Special Business: Accept resignation of Elementary Teacher Mrs. Jennifer Durkee A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, second by Brandon Kuznia to accept the resignation of Mrs. Jen Durkee Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Ratification of two-year Employment Agreements with Greenbush Middle River non-licensed School employees whose employment Agreement expired June 30, 2020 A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby to ratify the 2020-2022 Agreement with the non-licensed employees whose Employment Agreement expired June 30, 2020. The Agreement calls an increase in pay of 2. 5% for each year of the Agreement; $250.00 increase in Health Insurance allowance for 12 month staff members and the Friday following Thanksgiving to be treated as a Paid Holiday for 12 month staff members. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Adjournment – A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to Adjourn Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING – WORK SESSION July 9, 2020 7:30 PM – School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 Call to Order at 7:53 P.M. Roll Call Attendance: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Mary Stauffenecker, Cheryl Hist, Matthew Hammer (Ehler’s & Associates), Mary Anderson, Sharon Millner, Ryan Bergeron Listening Session Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the agenda of the July 9th, 2020 Special Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes Special Work Session Business: Discussion towards possible Operating Referendum during the November 3, 2020 General Election The Board has been discussing renewing it’s current operating referendum since March 2020. Matthew Hammer of Ehler’s & Associates was once again on hand via zoom to discuss the District’s options. Much discussion was held regarding how many questions would be asked as well as what amount would be asked for. Information presented showing GMR School District to rank among the lowest in Operating Referendum amounts in the area as well as lowest in overall school taxes in the area. Decision will be made as to how District should proceed at either July or August Regular Board Meeting. Adjournment – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to Adjourn Roll Call Vote: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Melby – Yes, Stromsodt – Yes, Harder – Yes (July 29, 2020)