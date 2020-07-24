Marlo Rae Ann Rybakowski, 65

Marlo Rae “Tiny” was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. After school she worked on her parent’s farm, throwing bales, milking cows, and delivering lambs. She later did carpentry work, bartended, waitressed, did house cleaning and many other odd jobs. Tiny worked for many years at Northern Pride in Thief River Falls, later she worked construction in the Northwest Territories of Canada. In 1995 she met her special friend of 14 years, Darrell Johnson. Tiny worked with him in his business, 5 Star Propane, installing and servicing heating and cooling units. She later enjoyed mowing lawns for people in Middle River. Tiny was proud to be a strong and independent woman.

Tiny had many blessings in her life including three daughters, Mary, Tracie and Pearl. Tiny was an avid gardener and hunter. She took great pride in her large vegetable and flower gardens, every fall she looked forward to canning and was very generous to give away most of what she grew and canned. Tiny had a love for deer hunting and looked forward to it every fall, never missing a season. She enjoyed sucker fishing, picking berries, mushrooms and asparagus. Tiny enjoyed telling jokes and loved to visit with friends and family. Tiny had a great love for animals and loved to help anyone in need.

Tiny was survived by her daughters, Mary Julia Swenson (Steve Dagenais) and their daughter Madison Julia Dagenais. Tracie Ann Peterson (Jason Peterson) and their children, Joshua David Koehmstedt, Bryton Kenneth Wappula, Helaina Evelynn Peterson, and Jackson Richard Earl Peterson, all of Middle River. Two sisters, Marjean (Curtis) Wolff of Strathcona, Jeanette (Edward) Pulczinski of Greenbush, three brothers, Raymond Jr (Cindy) Rybakowski of Middle River, Richard (Naomi) Rybakowski of Badger, and Calvin Rybakowski of Middle River. One aunt Olive Wiskow of Goodridge. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents Raymond and Gloria Rybakowski, Alvin and Margaret Swenson. Grandparents Gilbert and Beatrice Olson, and John and Valeria Rybakowski-Fisher. One daughter, Pearl Beatrice Sannes, One grandson, Christopher Allen Koehmstedt, special friend Darrell Johnson, and many aunts, uncles, relatives and good friends.

Tiny passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 with her daughters by her side. May her memory be greatly blessed, for she will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at 7:00PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Collins Funeral Chapel in Middle River. Visitation was held after 5PM.

Interment services were held at 10:00AM, Friday, at First Lutheran Cemetery in Middle River.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Middle River.