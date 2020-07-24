Shawn Levi Hamann, 16 months

Shawn Levi Hamann passed away July 16, 2020 at the LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau at the age of 16 months.

Shawn was a curious little Peanut, who loved being outside and playing with Dino the dog. His two aunts loved calling him Archie and an uncle that called him Shawn Michael after the WWE Wrestler because he was a little daredevil. He loved playing in the water and the dirt. He was Bapa’s little dirt-eater. He was a little troublemaker, always pushing buttons and annoying the dog/snuggling with him.

He is survived by mother, Emily Hamann (step-dad, Cody) of Badger; brother, Blaze; grandparents, Steve and Koni Hamann of Badger; and many other relatives.

Graveside service was held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 AM at the Badger City Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com