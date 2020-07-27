Bryce Christopherson, 64 of Lancaster MN, died on Sunday, July 19th at home, due to kidney failure. Bryce was born on June 22nd, 1956 in Hallock MN. to Arden and Lois (Dexter) Christopherson. He graduated from Lancaster school in 1974. Following graduation, Bryce attended University of MN –Crookston. On October 17th, 1981, Bryce married Cindy (Kassenborg) Christopherson near Kragnes MN. They had 2 children, Ben and Anna. They live in rural Lancaster. For over 25 years, Bryce first worked for Loeffler Redi-Mix and continued to work for Strata Concrete in Hallock. In addition, he farmed. In 2015, Bryce started dialysis, which led to a difficult 5 year battle of kidney disease and other related health issues that eventually took his life. Bryce is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy, his son, Ben (Caitlin) Christopherson, and foster children Kaden and Kinsley Fargo ND and his daughter Anna (Brandon) Warnke and granddaughter arriving in December, Lancaster MN. He is also survived by his dad, Arden, Lancaster and sister Beth (Tom) Woodard) Fargo ND. Bryce was preceded in death by his mom, Lois and his sister Becky Christopherson and Grandma Frida Christopherson who lived with Bryce and his family throughout his childhood. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25th at 1:00 pm at Sion Lutheran church in Lancaster, MN. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Gardens, Lancaster. Pastor Tim Peterson, presiding. Special music will be “See You Again” and “Amazing Grace” “My Chains Are Gone” performed by Hannah Roise. Honorary Pall Bearers will be his Dialysis Drivers, Leland Swenson, Leon Olson, Craig Peterson Dick Hilman and Jerry Bernstrom. Visitation will be on Friday July 24th from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sion Lutheran Church with Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Please follow CDC guidelines. Austin Funeral Chapel.