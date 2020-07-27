Danny Sylskar, 69

Danny Sylskar passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 18, in his home in Stephen after a courageous fight with cancer, with his friend and neighbor, Kenny Heggen, by his side. Danny Lee Sylskar was born on May 26, 1951 at Drayton, ND to Chester and Evelyn (Bouvette) Sylskar. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Bethel Lutheran Church, Karlstad, MN. He attended school and graduated from Karlstad High School in 1969. In the summer of 1969, he was drafted into the Army and served in 1969 and 1970. Danny was an active member in the Karlstad Legion Honor Guard for many years, almost never missing a Memorial Day Service , until his illness prevented him to participate. Danny’s career was with Rosenquist Construction in Minneapolis as a union roofer for over 30 years, until he retired. Dan traveled back and forth almost every weekend to Stephen, MN, to the love of his life, Beverly Benson. Dan and Bev enjoyed dancing, dining out, and vacationed every year in Daytona, FL, where they attended Nascar races. They always drove the trip as they wanted to take in the sights on the way down stopping along the way and enjoying whatever they fancied. Dan and Bev had a little puppy, Sally, who Danny bought for Bev to keep her company when he was gone during the week. Danny enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, painting and restoring collectibles, and his hobby of thrifting for wildlife figurines and prints, and old western memorabilia of any sort. His “mancave” was filled these things he loved. Danny was able to stay in his home during his illness with the help of both Kenny and Pat Heggen. Danny is survived by his parents, Evelyn and EllKay Spangrud of Karlstad, brother Ken and Theresa (Stusynski) Sylskar of Roseau, MN, brother Tom Sylskar of Mandan, ND, and sister, Lisa (Spangrud) Careme of Greenbush, MN. Nephew, Ken, (JR) and Amy Slyskar, and children, Maddy, Lara and Greta of West Fargo, ND. Nephew, Mike and Kristi Sylskar and children, Dalton and Tyler of Fargo, ND, niece, Paige Sorenson, of Minneapolis, MN, niece, Jade Sorenson, of Crosslake, MN. Beverly’s grandsons, Michael, Mitchell and Mathew Benson. Danny was preceded in death by: Beverly Benson, Chester Sylskar (father), Lee Scott Spangrud (brother), his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents, and little Sally, who will be laid to rest with Danny. Gravesite Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Karlstad City Cemetery, Karlstad, MN. Masks are required. Austin Funeral Chapel, Stephen, MN.