Gerald Vigstol, 83

He died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born to Ole and Annie (Christopherson) Vigstol in Grand Forks, ND on December 21, 1936. At age 2 he went to live with the Gunval and Julia Torkelson family. He also remained close to his dad. After high school he was in the Army for 3 years; which included service at the Panama Canal. In 1963 he married Jeanette Houck, and they raised their family in St. Louis Park. He worked for Western Electric, later AT&T, for 33 years. After a few years of contract work, he and Jeanette fully retired and moved back to his home farm in Strandquist. They were faithful members of First Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, and Hegland Lutheran Church in Strandquist. In his last years, after the loss of his beloved wife, he resided in assisted living near his children. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Jeanette (Houck); and several Torkelson family members, Gunval and Julia, Harold, Alice Hodne, Glenn, Clifford, Eunice, Audrey McKnight. Survived by 3 of his Torkelson sisters – Lulu (Harlan) Darkenwald, Lorraine Costello and Evelyn Warnes; children Rebecca, Gregory (Maria), and Deanne (Ramon) Tabora; grandchildren Joshua, Aaron, Josiah, Jonathan, Sarahi (Peter); and great grandchildren Evan and Lilly. Visitation Wednesday (July 29, 2020) from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Funeral Service Saturday (August 1, 2020) 11:00 AM at Westaker Lutheran Church, 321 Minnesota Ave E, Newfolden, MN with visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Hegland Lutheran Church Cemetery, 25780 440th St NW Strandquist, MN.

