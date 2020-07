Jeannette “Jean” Brekke, 81, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Jean Brekke was born October 16, 1938 in Greenbush, MN the daughter of Harry and Ingeborg (Torgerson) Wallstrand. She grew up in Karlstad and graduated from Karlstad High School. She married Dale Brekke on November 3, 1956 in Karlstad, MN. They moved to Grand Forks and in 1967 built a home north of East Grand Forks. She worked at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Gormans Home Center. In 1983 they started Brekke’s Orthotic Services in East Grand Forks until retiring in 1999. Jean was the Cherub Choir director at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and sang in Our Savior’s Lutheran Senior Choir for many years.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Brekke of Lyons, CO, Aaron (Liz) Brekke of East Grand Forks, Melody Panyan of Aurora, MN, Elise Stannard of Alvarado, MN and Jeremy (Kelly) Brekke of Fargo, ND, 8 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren, and 2 nephews, Paul and Brian Schaefer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Brekke, her parents, and sister Linda Schaefer.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be given to: East Grand Forks Food Shelf, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Choir Fund, NDSU Challey School of Music, Instrumental Area, East Grand Forks Good Samaritan Center.

