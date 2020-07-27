Susan Weaver, 69, a lifelong Lancaster, Minnesota resident passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Susan Renae Lyberg was born September 17, 1950 in Hallock, Minnesota the daughter of Gordon and Delores (Peterson) Lyberg. She grew up near Lancaster and attended Lancaster High School, graduating in 1968. On July 6, 1968 she married Roy Anderson. Susan worked at Alice’s Restaurant in Lancaster. Susan later purchased the business and built a new facility known as Susan’s Café. On July 15, 1989 she was united in marriage to Jack Weaver. Susan operated the café until the mid 1990’s before she sold it and began working at MCI in Pembina, ND. Susan left MCI and worked as a sales representative for Food Service of America, retiring from there at the age of 67. Susan had many joys in life including family, flowers, birds and the laughter of little children. She was an excellent cook and will be remembered for her potato salad, lots of cream and butter and the white cake with its delicious 7 minute frosting. Susan hosted the Peterson family Christmas gathering with the specialty “Lutefisk” and often served more than 80 guests. Family members include her son, Dorran (Lisa McDonald), Lancaster; brothers, Arlen (Jean) Lyberg, Danny Lyberg and Dean Lyberg, all of Lancaster; a niece, Shannon (Jason) Langerud and their children, Piper and Porter; nephews, Shawn (Cheri) Lyberg and their children, Brooke, Hope, Paige and Faith; Tyler ( friend, Mekalia Lindemoen) Lyberg and Tanner (Ashlynn) Lyberg and their child, Truynn; and her dog, Penny. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Lancaster. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding; Erik Finney, soloist. Casket bearers will be Gaye Allen, Steve Strege, Jim Kruger, Missy Karboviak, Diane Sandahl, Sandy Peterson, Joan Sebenaler, Debbie Groves and Eileen Bernstrom. Please follow CDC guidelines and bring a lawn chair for seating. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.