Roseau County COVID-19 cases reach 41

COVID-19 numbers in Roseau County stand at 41, as of July 29. The number of cases in Roseau County were at 28 just over two weeks ago (July 13), according to the “Situation Update for COVID-19” on the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) website— a source updated daily at 11 am.

Minnesota health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Roseau County back in early April, as reported in The Tribune’s April 8, 2020 issue. The county has no confirmed deaths at this time from COVID-19, according to the MDH website.

How many cases do other northwest Minnesota counties have? According to the MDH website, as of July 27, Kittson County had 3, Marshall County 26, Red Lake County 10, Pennington County 65 (including one death), Polk County 121 (including three deaths), Clearwater County 14, and Beltrami 164.

Last week, another northwest Minnesota county, Lake of the Woods, the last Minnesota county without a COVID-19 confirmed case, had its first positive case, according to a Northern Light Region Facebook post on July 24. The MDH website confirmed this first case; the number has remained at one as of July 29.

As for the entire state, according to the MDH website, Minnesota had 52,947 confirmed cases as of July 27. A total of 46,636 of the state’s COVID-19 confirmed patients currently no longer need isolation. The state’s total deaths from COVID-19 stood at 1,589, as of July 29.

Below is info from a press release related to COVID-19 from LifeCare Medical Center released on July 1.

LifeCare Medical Center testing site hours are Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm.

Call prior to arriving for a test: 218.463.2500.

Call the Altru hotline at 701-780-6358 for clinical questions or visit health.state.mn.us/diseases /coronavirus. For more information, please contact LifeCare Public Health: 218.463.3211.