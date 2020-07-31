Russell Duane Wollin, 79, of East Grand Forks, MN died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Valley Senior Living, Grand Forks, ND.

Russell Wollin was born December 24, 1940 in Arvidson Township, Kittson County, MN the son of George and Amy (Brekke) Wollin. HE grew up in the Karlstad, MN and graduate from Karlstad High School. He worked as a meat cutter for many years at the Mortenson’s Meat Market, Karlstad. He married Grace Renstrom in Strandquist, MN on September 7, 1968. He worked as a state trooper for the MN State Patrol from 1968 to 1996. He was a member of the MN National Guard 132nd Infantry for 25 years. He was proud to serve on the MN National Guard and MN State Patrol. In Russ’s retirement he enjoyed playing cards at the VFW, watching the Vikings and Twins and helping his Son-in-Law Ron with the fall crop harvest

He is survived by his wife Grace of East Grand Forks, children, Melissa (Ron) Sondrol of Buxton, ND, Andrew Wollin of Fargo, ND, 3 grandchildren, Drew Wollin of Fargo, Riley and Erin Sondrol of Buxton, ND, siblings, David (Tove) Wollin of Grand Forks, ND, Margaret Klug of Minot, ND and Lola (Mike) Underdahl of Newfolden, MN, and 1 uncle Bob (Betty) Wollin of Greenbush, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James Wollin and sisters Anita Westling and Geraldine Hultgren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, 1st Lutheran Church, Karlstad, MN or the Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, Grand Forks, ND.

Private Family Memorial Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN

**Funeral will be live-streamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s Facebook Page**

Celebration of Life will take place at the East Grand Forks VFW at Noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 which will be open to the public.

