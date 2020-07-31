Work progressing on Karlstad street project

Several street projects in Karlstad are underway or will be underway shortly.

The first project is County Rd 14/Lincoln Avenue which runs from the motel to the Tri-County School. This is a county project and is being paid for by the county.

The second project yet to get underway will consist of several streets on the west side of state hightway 59. This is a city project and carries a price tag of some over $900,000.00. Agassiz Asphalt is the contractor for both project which are expected to be completed in several month.