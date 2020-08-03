Barbara (Barb) Lee Moe (Jacobson), 75

Barbara (Barb) Lee Moe (Jacobson) of East Grand Forks, age 75, passed away Thursday, July 30th, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.

She was a graduate of East Grand Forks High School in 1962. Barb married her husband, Allan Moe on March 10th, 1967 in East Grand Forks. Barb dedicated her career to the school she loved, working as a bookkeeper for the East Grand Forks School District for over 30 years. She was an avid Greenwave fan, often seen at athletic and other school events long after her own children graduated. Barb always welcomed students who entered the school office, greeting them with a smile and candy from her desk drawer. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents Marjorie and Herman Jacobson; her parents in-law Thorvald and Margaret Moe; her brother in-law Frank Robertson; sister in-law Carol Moe; brother in-law Roger Moe; nephew Nathan Moe; and many other cherished family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Allan Moe; her sister Vicki Robertson; her children Jami (Thomas) Hartman; Scott (Tracee) Moe; Kelly (Dane) Litke; her five grandchildren Shelby, Sidney, Elena, Liam, Aidan; and many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and those who considered her a second mom and grandma.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barb’s name to the East Grand Forks Education Foundation.

Visitation: There will be a drive-by on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Funeral: Due to Covid concerns the funeral service will be private but will be live-streamed on Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Facebook and www.oslcegf.org at 11 AM Monday.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN