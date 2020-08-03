Roseau County (Minn.) Board of Commissioners Summary Proceedings July 14, 2020

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JULY 14, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Staff present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Brian Ketring, Kristy Kjos, Sue Grafstrom, Mike Trinka, and Rich Gross. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Board Chair Falk proposed adding a Tax Court-related discussion to County Board items, which would require the Board to close the meeting per MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b); Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested the addition of several Building Committee-related items to Department Reports; and, Engineer Ketring requested the addition of a pay grade revision request to Department Reports. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Horner commented on an e-mail sent to the Commissioners regarding the County Engineer. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $3,302,541.66 CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the June 23, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the July 7, 2020, Special Board Meeting Proceedings; and, accepted a $2,000.00 anonymous donation to the Sheriff’s Department. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Building Committee Courthouse Complex Duct Work Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka, representing the Building Committee, requested approval from the Board to have the ductwork in the Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department cleaned at an estimated cost of $17,345.00. Following discussion, the Board approved the project. Clock Tower Lighting Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested Board approval to replace the existing clock tower lighting with LED lights. Currently, only one of the four lights are working. The estimated cost to replace the lighting is $6,050.00. After discussion, the Board approved replacing the clock tower lighting to LED lights. Old LEC Remodel Review Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested two Commissioners join him on a tour of the old LEC building and review the proposed renovation plan. Following discussion, Commissioners Falk and Swanson agreed to meet with Supervisor Trinka on July 24, 2020, to tour the building and review the project plans. Highway Department Pay Grade Revision Request Engineer Ketring met with the Board to request a payroll change for the Survey Crew Chief position from an extended range Grade 7 to a center Grade 8. Following discussion, the Board approved the payroll change. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Situation Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update for the Board; including, positive COVID-19 cases in Roseau County has increased to 30; Governor Walz has continued his Peace Time Emergency Order through August 12, 2020; he is considering requiring wearing face masks when out in public; and, the Department of Education will be making a decision concerning the operation of school districts by July 27, 2020. Coordinator Pelowski provided a handout as a “starting point” for the discussion regarding the distribution of CARES Act funding. The Board reviewed the information and agreed with the recommendation to create a CARES Act Committee. Mr. Pelowski also provided a “draft” document entitled Eligibility & Program Guidance for Eligible Applicants for the Roseau County COVID-19 Relief Grant Program for Board review. Following discussion, the Board approved the creation of a CARES Act Committee to include Commissioners Swanson and Wicklund, Auditor/Recorder Monsrud, Emergency Manager Grafstrom, and Coordinator Pelowski. CLOSED MEETING At 9:30 a.m., the Board closed the meeting per MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b), (ie. attorney-client privilege provision), in order to discuss a Tax Court-related item. At 10:25 a.m., the Board reopened the meeting. There was no Board action taken. Commissioner Committee Reports (June 23 – July 14, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Tax Court Committee; Building Committee Meeting. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Roseau Economic Development Authority; National Association of Counties (NACo) Community, Economic & Workforce Development Teleconference; Roseau School Board; NACo Date Driven Justice Research and Planning Teleconference; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Jury Trials Teleconference; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Emergency Management COVID Teleconference; Roseau City Council; Special County Board; Northwest Emergency Communication Board; AMC Blue Ribbon Commission; Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) True North Collaborative; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Finance Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Tax Court Committee. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Northwest Regional Development Commission; Two Rivers Watershed Board. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:50 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (August 5, 2020)