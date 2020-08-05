2019 Annual Disclosure Statement/Lake of the Woods (Minn.) EDA

2019 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT Development Authority: Lake of the Woods County EDA Municipality: Lake of the Woods County The following information represents the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year ended December 31, 2019. TIF 1-1 Burr Oak Villas Current Net Tax Capacity $ 43,226 Original Net Tax Capacity $ 21,782 Captured Net Tax Capacity $ 21,444 Principal and Interest Payments due in 2020 $ 17,398 Tax Increment received in 2019 $ 18,559 Tax Increment expended in 2019 $ 18,559 Month and Year of First Tax increment Receipt 7/2013 Date of Required Decertification 12/31/2038 Additional information regarding this district may be obtained from: Lorene G Hanson – County Auditor/Treasurer 206 8th Ave SE, Baudette, MN 56623 PH: 218-634-2836 Email: [email protected] Publish August 5, 2020