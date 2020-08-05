David LaChappelle, 96

David LaChappelle, age 96, of Twin Valley, MN, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.

David Joseph LaChappelle was born April 25, 1924, in Warroad, MN, to Joseph and Eliza (Guibault) LaChappelle. He was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church is Warroad and attended Warroad Public School, graduating with the class of 1941. Following high school, Dave entered the work force, working various jobs over the years as a mechanic, electrician, beekeeper, and handyman. He spent many summers working as a maintenance man at Denali National Park in Alaska, where he had dual citizenship and was known as “Dynamo Dave”. He married Erna Aichele on December 21, 1947, and the couple was blessed with four children: Theresa, Michael, Leon, and MaryAnn. Dave was always hardworking and liked to keep busy, even after retiring from Lee Electric in Mahnomen, MN. He liked to tinker and with his mechanical expertise was always busy working on a project or two, like converting wheelchairs into lawn carts.

As a true sportsman, Dave enjoyed softball, volleyball, and basketball, never missing a game. Attending high school sports was his true passion and how he was loving given the name “Grandpa Dave” by all the high school kids. “Grandpa Dave” was of course their #1 fan, even into his older years. He would often ride with the team on the bus to ensure the best seat at the games. He also enjoyed playing cards games, whist and pinochle being his favorite. Dave was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Twin Valley and established a scholarship through the Dollars for Scholars Program. He loved to visit and was a caring and generous person who will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Dave is survived by his children: Theresa (Ross) Warnsholz of Detroit Lakes, MN, Michael (Millie) LaChappelle of Stanley, WI, Leon (Theresa) LaChappelle of Washburn, WI, and MaryAnn Bell of Ada, MN; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two sisters, JoAnn Vistad of Roseau, MN, and Kathryn Klein of Sidney, NE; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erna; great- grandchildren, Macayla Hubert and Asher Schneider; son-in-law, Rev. Dean Bell; eight brothers: Art, John, Jim, Joe, Gene, Ralph, Rene and Steve; and two sisters, MaryLou and Leone.