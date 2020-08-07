Moosefest this weekend

Due to COVID-19 an abbreviated edition of Moosefest will take place this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Many of the regular features of this event will not be happening this year.

There still is a number of fun activities that Moosefest goers can attend.

A 5K Color Run will be held on Friday evening as a fundraiser for the Tri-County EMS.

Saturdays morning activities will include city wide garage sales, craft vendors, kids scavenger hunt and a silent auction.

Saturday afternoon activities include a car show, face painting ending with a fireworks show.

Moosefest will conclude with a golf tournament on Sunday.

If you are hungry there will be a number of food vendors available to satisfy your hunger.

There will be masks & sanitizing stations available to anyone attending Moosefest. Please practice social distancing.

A complete schedule of events can be found in this week’s edition of the North Star News in print and online.