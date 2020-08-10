Betty Jane Lockman, 74, of Moorhead, and formerly of Lancaster, MN, passed away at home. Betty Jane Masloski was born November 25, 1945, the daughter of Anton and Mary (Polejewski) Masloski. She grew up on a rural farm in Lancaster, MN. After graduating from Lancaster Public School, she attended a Lab technology program in St. Paul. Betty met her husband Steven Lockman during her studies in St. Paul. They were married February 20, 1965 at Holy Rosary Church in Lancaster, MN. Betty worked as a Lab and X-ray Technologist at Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock and in Karlstad, MN for several years. At age 55 Betty became a fulltime care giver to her husband. In March of 2010 Betty’s husband passed away. She continued to live in Lancaster, MN with her daughter Kim Pitcher and granddaughter Ashley Carlson. In 2015 Betty moved to Moorhead, MN and lived with her son-in-law Harrison and daughter Kim Pitcher. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moorhead, MN and enjoyed attending Bible Studies and all the events St. Joseph offered. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Mary Masloski and infant daughter, Cheryl; siblings, Margaret Roback, Louis Masloski, Eleanor Stewart, Martha Mishnik, Edward Masloski, and Harry Masloski. Betty is survived by her daughters, Dawn Lockman (finance Jason Martin) Bemidji, MN, Kim (Harrison) Pitcher, Moorhead, MN. Five grandchildren, Joshua Nordine, Dennis Nordine, Rebecca Lockman, Justin (Kayla) Carlson, Ashley (Lane) Anderson, and two great grandchildren, Quinn (Rebecca) Lockman, and Charlotte (Justin and Kayla) Carlson; siblings, Vicki Hallauer, Sophie Olsonawski, Raymond Masloski and special sister-in – law, Marge Masloski. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 with a rosary starting at 9:30 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Moorhead. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.