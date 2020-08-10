Wayne Wendell Westlund, 83, of Grand Forks, passed away surrounded by his four children on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks. Wayne was born August 9, 1936 in Greenbush, MN, the son of Victor and Florence (Flaten) Westlund. He graduated from Greenbush High School in 1954. He entered the US Navy and served from 1954 until 1957 when he was honorably discharged. Wayne attended UND where he received a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration in 1961. He then attended UND Law School, graduating in 1964. He married Dorothy Prosser on June 1, 1963 at the First Lutheran Church in Middle River. They made Grand Forks home, raising their family. Wayne worked for 31 years at the Grand Forks Air Force Base as a civilian attorney. After retiring, he traveled the country delivering buses for New Flyer and MCI. He also worked as the Public Administrator for Grand Forks County, a court bailiff and most recently, for Deitrich Bus Service. Wayne was an avid sports fan. He was a scorekeeper for UND Basketball and Football. In 2014, he was presented the UND Honorary Letter Winner’s Award. Wayne refereed high school football and umpired softball. He also enjoyed playing golf and attending coffee groups. Wayne was a member of the South Forks Lions Club. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially attending his children/grandchildren’s activities. Wayne is survived by son, David (Mari Beth) Westlund of Dallas, TX, and their children, Kelli and Katie; son, Brian (Marcia) Westlund, West Fargo, ND, and their children, Ryan (Abby) Siewert, Williston, ND; Tyler (Angie) Siewert, Bismarck, ND; Abigail Westlund, Williston, ND; son, Kevin (Vanessa) Westlund of Houston, TX, and children, Alexander, Nathaniel and Lucas; and daughter, Kari (Peter) Carlson of Bemidji, MN, and their children, Nicholas and Natalie; Five great-grandchildren: Elijah and Mila, Landon, Liam and Marlie; brothers, Lewis “Ted” (Connie) Westlund and Armand (Donna) Westlund, both of Strathcona, MN; sister-in-law, Arleen (Duane) Loven of Grand Forks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; brother, Harlan; sister-in-law, Janice (James) Kezar. **In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Wayne’s name to Calvary Lutheran Church, South Forks Lions Club, or UND Athletics. ***A special thank you to the staff of Oakcrest neighborhood at Valley Senior Living and Altru Hospice for the generous care and compassion during a difficult time. Graveside Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Service with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, at Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND. ** Please practice social distancing if attending the graveside service for Wayne. It is suggested that you bring your own lawn chair to the cemetery, and the service will be broadcast on FM 89.5 for those who wish to remain in their car. Services are provided by Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND 58201 An online guestbook may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com Amundson Funeral Home