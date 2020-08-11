Orleen H. Anderson, 84

Orleen H. Anderson passed away peacefully on August 9th 2020 at his home in Lind township of rural Greenbush where he had lived his entire life. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenbush Race Park. Orleen Hueth Anderson was born on September 12th, 1935 to his parents Martin and Laura (Langaas) Anderson in Greenbush MN. Orleen was baptized and confirmed in the Luthern Faith at Bethlehem Luthern Church of rural Greenbush. He attended country school through the eigth grade. He farmed small grain and cattle until 1990. He also worked in the potato fields and drove beet truck several falls. Following farming he worked at Marvin Windows for 14 years. He finished his working years helping his neighbor Ernie Hemp with grain farming. On June 18th 1960 he was United in marriage to Dianne Fossell at the Bethlehem Luthern Church of rural Greenbush MN. To this union two children were born. Orleen and Dianne recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He was secretary on the Lind township board for several years. He was also secretary on the Bethlehem Church council. One of his favorite past times up until two weeks before his death was riding the lawnmower. Scaring everyone that saw him hanging of the side mowing the steep driveway ditches! His hobbies included cutting wood, snowmobiling, deer hunting, ice fishing, reading, watching T.V., and petting any dog he could get his hands on. Another one of his favorite pastimes was driving through every automobile and machinery lot in the country dreaming of his next purchase. At a quick glance he could tell you the model and year of most cars, trucks, and snowmobiles right up to the end of his life. In his younger years (75 years and under) he was known for his “led” foot and fast driving. He loved to go to the horse shows and car and snowmobile races to watch his grandchildren compete. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dianne of Greenbush MN; Daughter Jill Wahl (David); of Greenbush MN; Son Mardy Anderson of Strathcona MN; Grandchildren Dustin Wahl (Kayla) of Greenbush MN, Tyler Maurstad (Alyssa) of Argyle MN, Terhya Nyegaard (Nolan) of Strathcona MN, and Teahna Anderson (fiance Zack Berg) of Strathcona MN; Great Grandchildren Kenneth, Isaac, and James Maurstad and Chandler Wahl; Sister Lois Dversten of Greenbush MN; Sister-In-Laws Loretta Langaas of Greenbush MN, Carol Mae Sandstrom of Saginaw MN, Dorothy Fossell of Aurora MN; Brother-In-Law James Fossell (Carol) Of Wild Rose WIS. He is proceeded in death by his Parents Martin and Laura(Langaas)Anderson; Father and Mother-In-Law Julius and Estella(Peterson) Fossell; Brother-In-Laws Arvid Dversten, Vernon Fossell, Allan Fossell, Turre Sandstrom, and Kenneth Langaas; Sister-In-Law Karen Fossell. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trails To Treatments or Bethlehem Luthern Church would be preferred.