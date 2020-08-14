Baudette woman injured in scooter/pickup accident

Doris Knutson

Managing Editor

A Baudette woman received non-life threatening injuries on Thursday, August 6, after the scooter on which she was driving tipped over while attempting to avoid a collision with a pickup.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 11 near 5th Street in East Baudette.

Donna Jo Strand, 27, of Baudette, riding a 2008 Bash Moped, and Gary Alan Stay, 60, of Longville, Minnesota, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, were both traveling east on Highway 11. Stay did not see that he had passed the moped that was driving on the shoulder and attempted to make a right turn into an alley in front of the vehicle. Strand took evasive action to avoid a collision, causing the moped to fall over onto the shoulder of the highway.

Strand was transported to CHI LakeWood Health Center in Baudette and was later life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, where she spent five days being treated for a broken leg and other injuries. Stay was uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.