Adeline Nelson, 90, Newfolden, MN passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at North Star Manor, Warren, MN.

Funeral services will be held following all of the CDC and State of MN Covid guidelines on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Church in Newfolden, MN with Reverend Ollie Urdahl officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Newfolden, MN.

Adeline Corrine Skyberg was born July 31, 1930 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle (Bakken) Skyberg. She was baptized and confirmed at Oiland Church and grew up in North Dakota and near Lancaster, MN, and attended Country School near Juneberry.

On December 9, 1949 Adeline was united in marriage to Floyd Nelson. The couple made their home on a farm in Newfolden Township, south of Newfolden for many years. The couple raised cattle, sheep and milk cows. Adeline helped with all aspects of the farm, milking, tractor driving and feeding the animals. She also worked in a cafe in Greenbush, when she was a young girl and hired out doing domestics for many other houses.

Adeline truly loved raising their family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed picture painting, photography, vegetable & flower gardening and embroidering. Her favorite flower was a red rose and loved the color red. Adeline always had a smile, a giggle and was kind to everyone she met.

Adeline’s faith was very important to her. She always said with God’s help I can make it. She was a member of New Hope Church, Newfolden and was active in the church ladies aid and enjoyed keeping track of the New Hope Church history. Her favorite saying was, “If it is meant to be, it will be.”

Adeline is survived by 5 children: James (Lana) Nelson, Thief River Falls, MN, John (Susan) Nelson, Newfolden, MN, Daughter-in-law Mackie Cadlo (LeRoy – Deceased) Moorcraft, WY, Joy (Randy – Deceased) Knutson, Newfolden, MN, Randy (Lorrie) Nelson, Newfolden, MN, and Gloria (Marc) Osowski, Bemidji, MN; grandchildren: Troy, Misty, Kimberly, Angela (Chris) Mills, Wendy, Darlene (Rich) Riewer, Teresa (Jonathan) Hopke, Amy (Milt) Green, Ashley (Aaron) Kendrick, LeRoy Jr. (Haley), Travas Knutson, Tony Knutson, Tyler (Rhandi) Knutson, Kassi (Craig) Redford, Brandon (Ashley), Kristina Lambert, Kristen (Brandon) Nelson, Bryant (Pascale), Jessica (Jeff) Kemp, Jacob (Katie) Anderson and Jordan (Jesse) Anderson; Step Grandchildren, Chad (Chas) Swanson, Carissa Mcdougall, Nicholas Swanson, and Joni (Andy) Ryan: 48 great grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren; brother; Donnie Skyberg, Moorhead, MN and sister; Rosie (Marvin) Nelson, Thief River Falls, MN, brother-in-law, Milt (Janice) Nelson, Grand Forks, ND; sister-in-law: Shirley (John) Johnson, Kenosha, WI and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd on March 28, 2020; daughter, Darlene, on October 10, 1956; son LeRoy August 27, 2019 and son-in-law Randy Knutson September 30, 2019; two grandchildren: Tabitha Nelson and Justin Anderson: three great-grandchildren: Heidi Anenson, Kael Knutson and Mason Knutson; her parents; four sisters: Evelyn Johnson, Clarice Trontvet, Elaine Thompson, and Shirley Olson and brothers: Harvery & Conrad Skyberg and an infant brother.

Family condolences may be sent by visiting www.johnsonfuneralservcie.com

ORGANIST: Kathy Rokke

SONGS: “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Blessed Assurance”, “Children of the Heavenly Father” and “One Day at A Time”

Casketbearers; All of Adeline’s Grandsons, Troy Nelson, LeRoy Nelson Jr., Travas Knutson, Tony Knutson, Tyler Knutson, Brandon Nelson, Bryant Nelson, Jacob Anderson, and Jordan Anderson.

Honorary Casketbearer: All of Adeline’s Granddaughters and friends.