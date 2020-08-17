Badger, Minn. Community School Proceedings

Regular Meeting Monday, July 13, 2020 7:30 PM Library Media Center Room 17 (Library being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) at Badger Community School 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Agenda 1. Call to Order at 7:35 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. Absent: Jamie Isane 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke and Shena Brandt 1.4. Buildings & Grounds: Striker Hasson absent 2. Visitors Present: Gretchen Lee and Lisa Erickson 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 3.1. Schedule a Special School Board Meeting before Friday, July 31, 2020. Thursday, July 30th at 5:00p.m. worked for all board members in attendance. 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the July 13, 2020 Regular Board meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the minutes of the preceding Regular Board Meeting of Monday, June 8, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5.2. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting held on Monday, June 29, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #60327 through check #60366 for a total of $32,200.41 as listed. Purchasing Card electronic payments dated July 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Superintendent 7.1.a. Building and Grounds Update • Hallways are being painted • Floors are all waxed in classrooms and carpets are done • A new sink has been ordered for the kitchen and the current sink will be moved to the 5th grade room. 7.1.b. Re-Cap of June 29, 2020 Board Work Session Discussing Renewal of Expiring Capital Projects Levy and Extending Existing Operating Referendum – recommended next steps would be Agenda Items 9.8 and 9.9 7.1.c. MSBA Virtual Summer Seminar Information 7.1.d. Recommendation for Social Studies Teacher position is Patience Thompson. Ms. Thompson is the recommendation to hire with a salary schedule placement of Step 2, MA – Agenda Item 9.2 7.1.e. Recommendation to hire a regular AM and PM route Bus Driver position is Orlan Dvergsten – Agenda Item 9.3 7.1.f. Recommendation to renew membership with Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) – Option to renew 1-Year or 2-Years – Agenda Item 9.4 7.1.g. Recommendation to renew membership with Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) – Agenda Item 9.5 7.1.h. Bread and Milk Bid Requests – Agenda Item 9.6 7.1.i. Snow Removal Contract Bid Requests – see Agenda Item 9.7 7.1.j. FCCLA National Virtual Convention results if available • Brook VonEnde and Haily VonEnde completed • 7.1.k. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report. 7.2. Dean of Students 7.2.a. Holding pattern – wait and see Board of Directors of the Minnesota State High School League meets tomorrow Tuesday, July 14, 2020 State of Minnesota and Department of Education will not make any announcements until the week of July 27, 2020 8. Reports 8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to accept Cash Report through June 30, 2020 subject to audit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 8.2. Accept Fourth Quarter Budget Report: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to accept Badger School District Budget Fourth Quarter Report subject to audit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. Designation of IOwA for MDE: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to authorize Kevin Ricke to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Shena Brandt to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for Badger Public School District 0676-01 for the MDE External Access Recertification System. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.2. Social Studies Teacher: Approve the hire for Social Studies Teacher: A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve hiring Patience Thompson as Social Studies Teacher with salary schedule placement of Step 2, MA. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a Yes vote. 9.3. Regular AM and PM Route Bus Driver: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve hiring Orlan Dvergsten as regular route Bus Driver at $26.85 per hour for at least 4.75 per school day. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries by a Yes vote. 9.4. MREA: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve Badger School District’s annual membership with Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) for 2020-2021. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.5. MSBA: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to approve Badger School District membership renewal with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) for 2020-2021. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.6. Advertise for Bread and Milk Bids: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger to authorize advertising for Bread and Milk Bids Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.7. Advertise for Snow Removal Contract Bids: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Dostal to authorize advertising for Snow Removal Bids. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.8. Extending Existing Operating Referendum: Authorize hiring legal counsel and financial consult services to work with Independent School District No. 676 Badger, Minnesota to prepare resolution calling for election notice to County Auditor and Commissioner of Education with title and language of ballot question on November 3, 2020 Extending Existing Operating Referendum. Motion by Member Rhen, second by Member Christianson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.9. Expiring Capital Project Levy: A motion made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to authorize hiring legal counsel and financial consult services to work with Independent School District No. 676 Badger, Minnesota to prepare resolution calling for election notice to County Auditor and Commissioner of Education with title and language of ballot question on November 3, 2020 for Renewal of Expiring Capital Projects Levy. • After expense concerns were raised by Member Hauger it was indicated that Superintendent Ricke would obtain quotes. The suggestion was to keep legal fees under $3,000. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 10. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Hauger, second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 8:28 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- August 10, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Gymnasium. Jamie Isane, Chairperson Cari Dostal, Clerk Special Meeting Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:00 PM Library Media Center Room 17 (Library being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) at Badger Community School 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Agenda 1. Call to Order at 5:03Ê PM 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. Absent: Jamie Isane 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitors Present: Lisa Erickson, Dan Carpenter, Becky Dostal, Ryan Bergeron, and two unknown participants who joined via telephone Visitor Comments: None 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administration 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the July 30, 2020 Special School Board Meeting as presented/amended. Yes-No Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Communications 5.1. Superintendent 5.1.a. Q & A with MSBA – State’s Plan for 2020-2021 School Year Zoom Invite Attached 5.1.b. MSBA Virtual Summer Seminar Information 5.1.c. Process for Superintendent/Principal Annual Evaluation 5.1.d. DRAFT of Resolution being prepared for August 10th Regular School Board Meeting for Renewal of Expiring Capital Project Levy Authorization and Renewal of School District Expiring Referendum Revenue AuthorizationÊ 5.1.e. LTFM Planning: Estimating Expenses and Projecting Revenue from 2020 to 2030.Ê Agenda Item #6.1 6. Proposed Resolutions 6.1. LTFM Plan: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Christianson to approve the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Application for Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan. Yes-No Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries or does not carry by a Yes vote. 7. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to at 6:15 PM. Yes-No Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries or does not carry by a Yes Vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- August 10, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Gymnasium. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (August 19, 2020)