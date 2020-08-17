Delmore E. Mattson, 100

Delmore E. Mattson, age 100 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, ND.

Delmore Eugene Mattson was born on March 24, 1920 in Esther Township, rural East Grand Forks, MN the son of Elmer and Miranda (Sandin) Mattson. Delmore was baptized, confirmed and later married at Bethesda Swedish Lutheran Church (now Bethany Lutheran Church). He was united in marriage to Dorine Colligan on July 25, 1950. After his parents died, family relatives and friends helped raise him and his brother, Wendell. He graduated from Central High School in East Grand Forks with the Class of 1939.

Delmore valued his faith, his ancestry and hard work.

Family members of Delmore include his children, Dianne (Dan) Melcher of St. Anthony, MN and Donald Mattson of Thief River Falls, MN; granddaughters, Kari (Andy) Artzer, Laura(Will Amundson) Melcher, Maggie (Rusty) Jones, and Rachel (Todd) Wisler; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Nels, Elise, and Anders.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorine Mattson; brother Wendell Mattson; son Duane Mattson; and daughter Denise Austin.

Memorials: Bethany Lutheran Church, the Good Samaritan, or Valley Senior Living

Graveside Service: 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery (North) 10321 Hwy 220 N, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN