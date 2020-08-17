Roseau County (Minn.) Board Proceedings/July 28, 2020

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JULY 28, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Kristy Kjos, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Liz Lund, Daryle Dahl, Ryan Murray, Charity Brault, Heather Harbott, and John Wynne. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Commissioner Swanson requested the addition of a road reversion in Jadis Township to Department Reports. Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of the Highway Facility HVAC Repairs to Department Reports; and, requested the addition of the Board of Architecture findings regarding a complaint filed against our County Engineer to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski requested Board direction regarding the upcoming August 4, 2020, Operations Committee/County Board Work Session. Board consensus was to hold a Special Board Meeting, but to include a Roundtable Discussion with the Department Heads as a part of the meeting Agenda. This meeting will be held at the Roseau City Center, 2nd Floor Council Chambers, to accommodate the social distancing requirement. Coordinator Pelowski requested direction from the Board regarding the proposed “Quiet Zone Project” in the City of Warroad and Lake Township. The County will be represented by Commissioner Horner and Assistant Engineer Daryle Dahl at the next Project meeting. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud informed the Board that the July property tax settlement checks will be distributed early next week. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $908,171.54 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Charity Brault, Executive Director – NW MN Multi-County HRA Ms. Brault, accompanied by Heather Harbott and John Wynne, provided a program update to the Board on the activities the HRA is involved with in Roseau County. There was no Board action taken. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the July 14, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the Roseau River Watershed District Board Appointment Advertisement; approved the Two Rivers Watershed Board Appointment Advertisement; approved the UCare Medicare Group Plan for retired County employees; and, approved a temporary on-sale liquor license for the American Legion Post #24 to serve a private event. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Highway Final Payment – S & R Reinforcing, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval to make final payment, in the amount of $21,430.75, to S & R Reinforcing, Inc. for the bridge replacement project in Hereim Township. Following discussion, the Board approved the final payment request. 2019 Fall Flood Disaster Gravel Projects Contracts Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval to accept bids for gravel projects contracts in the Greenbush, Wannaska, and Roseau areas. The lowest bid for the Wannaska area was from Conn Trucking for $36,439.20. The Board accepted the contract with Conn Trucking. The lowest bid for the Roseau area was from R & Q Trucking for $26,460.00. The Board accepted the contract with R & Q Trucking. The lowest bid for the Greenbush area was from R & Q Trucking for $58,800.00. The Board accepted the bid from R & Q Trucking. Road Reversion in Jadis Township Commissioner Swanson requested Board approval for a Road Reversion in Jadis Township. The road is currently where old Highway 11 and County Road 15 meet. The property owners are Dennis Johnson and Chad Bakke. Following discussion, Board consensus was to refer this item to Attorney Kjos for review, and then take possible action at a future County Board Meeting. Highway Facility HVAC System Assistant Engineer-Maintenance Ryan Murray met with the Board to discuss the quotes received for a new HVAC system for the Highway facility in Roseau. Quotes were received from Northwoods Heating & Cooling and Dvergsten Heating & Cooling. The lowest bid was from Dvergsten for $41,130.00. After discussion, the Board approved the contract with Dvergsten Heating & Cooling. There was also discussion on the need for window and door replacements. Assistant Engineer Dahl will request quotes for window and door replacements at the facility and present that information to the County Board at a future meeting. Auditor Joint Powers Agreement with the Secretary of State Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval to execute a Joint Powers Agreement with the Secretary of State for a possible recount for the 2020 Primary Election and the 2020 General Election. Following discussion, the Board approved the Joint Powers Agreement. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Engineering Agreement Assistant Engineer Dahl requested the Board defer the Engineering Agreement with Pennington County to the August 4, 2020, Special Board Meeting due to a delay in receiving the Agreement from Pennington County. Interim Highway Department Supervisor Coordinator Pelowski requested Board approval to appoint Assistant Engineer Dahl as the interim Supervisor of the County Highway Department, and increase his current salary of $38.68 per hour to $48.68 per hour during the time spent as the Department Supervisor. The appointment and salary adjustment would be effective July 27, 2020, and remain in effect until a Highway Engineer is hired. Following discussion, the Board, carried by a 3 to 2 vote, with Commissioners Swanson, Horner, and Walker voting yes and Commissioners Wicklund and Falk voting no, approved the appointment of Daryle Dahl as the interim Supervisor of the County Highway Department, and to increase his salary to $48.68 per hour during the time spent as the Department Supervisor. COVID-19 Situation Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update for the Board; including, discussions with LifeCare regarding the Inside Mapping software installation for their ambulance services; Roseau Fire Department will be working with the Warroad Fire Department to get their Inside Mapping software installed; Townships have submitted their damage reports resulting from recent flood events; a camper was provided for a COVID positive person that had nowhere to live; Governor Walz’s Executive Order mandates face coverings in certain circumstances; LifeCare does have rapid testing available; and, the Department of Education will be making a decision concerning the operation of school districts by July 30, 2020. Coordinator Pelowski presented a draft Administrative Services Contract with Northwest Community Action (NWCA) to administer/distribute the CARES Act funding received by the County. Following discussion, the Board approved the Administrative Services Contract with NWCA. Due to the recent face-covering mandate, Coordinator Pelowski provided a revised COVID-19 Facility Preparedness Plan for County facilities. Following review of the Plan, the Board approved the revised Plan. Board of Architecture Ruling On March 23, 2020, Mr. James Jenson filed a complaint against County Engineer Ketring to the MN Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience & Interior Design, (BOARD). The complaint alleged misconduct by Mr. Ketring in regards to a construction bid that occurred in the City of Greenbush, (ie. City of Greenbush-Roseau County Joint Facility). Mr. Ketring had no choice but to respond to the complaint as the BOARD has the authority to revoke or suspend licensure, issue fines and/or reprimands, etc. On April 23, 2020, Engineer Ketring submitted a comprehensive response to the BOARD. On July 21, 2020, the BOARD notified Engineer Ketring that all allegations filed against him by Mr. Jenson were dismissed. The Board approved to submit a “Letter to the Editor” from the County Board concerning the ruling. Commissioner Committee Reports (July 14 – July 28, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Tax Court Committee; Insurance Committee; Building Committee; Joint Powers Natural Resources Board. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Lake Township Board; Emergency Management Stakeholders; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Jadis Township Board; Northwest Minnesota Housing & Redevelopment Authority; Polaris Community Meeting; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Finance Committee; Insurance Committee; CARES Act Committee; Emergency Management Stakeholders; National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Business Meeting; Association of MN Counties (AMC) Economic Development, Workforce, Housing Committee; Roseau School Board; Social Services Board; Domestic Violence Advisory Committee; NACo Community, Economic and Workforce Development Committee; AMC Blue Ribbon Commission; Building Committee; Statewide Emergency Communication Board Regional Leadership. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Joint Powers Natural Resources Board. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; CARES Act Committee. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:50 a.m. The next Special meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., and the next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (August 19, 2020)