Susan Kay (Beito) Wojciechowski passed away peacefully at home in Warroad on August 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Susie was the daughter of the late Harry and Wilma Beito. She was born on August 23, 1957 in Greenbush, Minn., and was raised in rural Strathcona. She graduated from Middle River High School in 1975. On August 10, 1975 she married her best friend, Roger Wojciechowski, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (Thief Lake) in Middle River. Their first years of marriage, Roger and Susie made their home in Strathcona. During this time, they had two daughters, Stacey and Katie. In 1983 they moved to Warroad and started working at Marvin Windows. Susie decided to stay at home with their girls until they were older. Susie worked mostly in retail jobs; SA, Holiday, and Shopko, where she loved seeing so many different customers from the community. She always had a welcoming smile on her face for everyone. Most recently she worked at Kid Kare in Warroad. Susie loved working with the children and her best friend Della everyday. Susie loved with her whole heart. Her family was the most important thing to her, especially being a Nana to Pooh Bear, Little Bear, Honey Bear, and Sugar Bear. They were truly her pride and joy. Susie loved being outdoors, fishing, planting flowers, and taking the girls to hockey, dance and to the playground usually with her cold coffee or moo latte in hand. There was hardly ever a time that Roger and Sue were not together. Their love got them through everything in their life, good or bad. Their bond was always a strong one, right up to the very end. Her memory will live always inside of all of us and we will feel her love forever within our hearts. Susie is survived by her Husband Roger; daughters Stacey (Mike) Erikson, Katie (Rene) Lavergne; all of Warroad. Her granddaughters Chelsy Filbert (Pooh Bear), Madison Lavergne (Little Bear), Lily (Honey Bear) and Sydnee (Sugar Bear) Erikson; brothers Mike (Sue) Beito of Thief River Falls, Mitch (Michelle) Beito of Arizona; sisters Barb Hanson of Strandquist, Shirley Brazier of Strathcona; her sister at heart, Rose Bentow of Wannaska; special brothers-in-law Wayne Wojciechowski of Roseau and Mark Wojciechowski of Greenbush; long time good friend Yogi Koble of Roseau along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Wilma, her niece Tammy Beito and nephew Jason Hanson. Graveside services were held on Friday, August 14, at 3:00 PM at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Cemetery (Thief Lake) by Middle River, Minn. Helgeson Funeral Home