City of Williams (Minn.) For Sale by Bids

For Sale by Bids The City of Williams is accepting bids for the tower and siren apparatus that is in the lot behind City Hall. Winning bid must remove the entire apparatus including the concrete footings and fill in the holes created by said removal. Bids for this will be accepted until 2pm on August 27st at City Hall in Williams Minnesota either in person during regular business hours, via email at [email protected] or via mail at Bids: City of Williams, PO Box 98, Williams, MN 56686. The minimum bid for this apparatus is $100. Publish August 19, 2020