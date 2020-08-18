City of Williams (Minn.) For Sale on Bids/Lawn and Garden Tractor

For Sale by Bids The City of Williams is accepting bids for a 2014 54” Husqvarna lawn and garden tractor/mower. Bids for this will be accepted until 2pm on Thursday, August 27st at City Hall in Williams Minnesota either in person during regular business hours, via email at [email protected] or via mail at Bids: City of Williams, PO Box 98, Williams, MN 56686. The minimum bid for this apparatus is $400. Publish August 18, 2020