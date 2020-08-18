STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-20-143 In Re: ESTATE OF Ronald R. Johnson DECEDENT NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 206 8th Ave, Baudette, Minnesota, for the formal adjudication of intestacy, determination of heirs, appointment of personal representative, and notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent, and for the appointment of Robert Johnson personal representative of the estate of the above-named Decedent in a formal, supervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: August 12, 2020 Donna K. Dixon Judge of District Court Courtney Hauert Clerk Attorney for Petitioner Alan B. Fish (#238120) Alan B. Fish, P.A. 102 2nd Ave NW Roseau, MN 56751 Tel: (218) 463-2088 Fax: (218) 463-2099 [email protected] Publish August 19, 26, 2020