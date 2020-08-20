Badger and GMR School Board races to feature new faces

Both the Badger and Greenbush-Middle River (GMR) School Board races will be contested at the November 3 General Election. Following its completion, one school board will for sure feature a couple new faces.

The Badger School Board has three openings up for election and six individuals running for those spots, one of those being incumbent Cari Dostal. Badger Board Director Curt Hauger and Vice Chair Jim Christianson chose not to file for election, ensuring that two new individuals will fill the Badger School Board seats. Besides Dostal, the following individuals also running are: Garrett Berg, Jodie Davy, Brent Olson, Jared Von Ende, and Tara Wiskow.

As for the GMR School Board, it also has three seats up for election. All three incumbents have filed for re-election, including Laurie Stromsodt, Joseph Melby, and Brandon Kuznia. Not an incumbent, Brandon Ignaszewski has also filed for school board.

To run for school board— a term that lasts for four years— a candidate must be an eligible voter, at least 21 years old when assuming office and a school district resident, and must have no affidavit on file for any other office during the same election, according to a notice posted by the GMR School.

The deadline to file for school board elections fell on August 11, 2020 at 5 pm.

Read the August 19 issue of The Tribune in print or online for the complete story, including answers via email from Badger Superintendent-Principal Kevin Ricke and GMR Superintendent Larry Guggisberg to the following question: What would you like to say to or about those who run for and potentially become part of your district’s school board?