School District 2683 (Greenbush, Minn.) Proceedings

Greenbush Middle River School Independent School District 2683 Regular Meeting July 20, 2020 7:30 PM (School Library 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726) 1. Call to Order at 7:39 pm 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandona Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Cheryl Hirst, Cooky Kujava, Jina Lund, Mara Gust, Arlette Pearson, Brittany Hasson-Burkel, Matthew Hammer of Ehlers, Mary Anderson, Ryan Bergeron 3. Listening Session Arlette Pearson requested letter be shared with Board in regards to Summer Rec and who’s guidance it falls under. 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the agenda of the July 20, 2020 Regular Board meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 6. Minutes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of June 15, 2020. Attached Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the minutes of the preceding Special meeting of June 9, 2020. Attached Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the minutes of the preceding Special Work Session meeting of June 9, 2020. Attached Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 7. Business Services A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the payment of bills check #37369 through #37448 for a total of $310,065.42 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated 06/05/2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 7.2. Treasurer’s Report 7.3 Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 8.1. Greenbush Middle River School FIRST Robotics Documentary entitled “Small Town Robot” being re-aired on Twin Cities Public Broadcasting 8.2. GMR Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) success at [virtual] National Competition 8.3. Clay Target Team Successes 8.4. Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Virtual Summer Seminar Information 9. Old Business 9.1. Back-to-School planning efforts within the Coronia Virus Pandemic (COVID-19) 9.2. Adoption of revised 2020-2021 estimated school budget. A motion waqs made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Joe Melby to adopt the estimated budget for July 2, 2020 through June 30, 2021 (FY21) with the understanding the estimated budget may be amended at a later date. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 9.3. Operating Referendum during November 3, 2020 General Election 10. New Business: 10.1. Approve Bread Bid for the 2020-2021 school year. A motion was made by Joe Melby and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to approve the bid from Bimbo Bakeries as the provider for bread products during the 2020-2021 school year. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.2. Approve Milk Bid for the 2020-2021 school year. A moition was made by Joe Melby and seconded by Allison Harder to approve the bid from Prairie Farms Land O Lakes Fluid Dairy as the provider for milk products during the 2020-2021 school year. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.3. Recommend employment of licensed Elementary Teacher A motion was made by Joe Melby and seconded by Allison Harder to approve employment of Mrs. Robin Waage as a licensed Elementary Teacher. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 10.4. Approval of School District Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan (LTFM) A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Joe Melby to approve the Greenbush Middle River School District Long Term Facilites Maintenance Plan as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 11. Reports: Superintendent 11.1.a. School Board Elections 11.1.b. Up-date on the Middle River Annexation Lawsuit 12. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to Adjourn 13. Communications • Regular August School Board Meeting – August 17, 2020 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Cafeteria July 28, 2020 filing for School Board elections in the November 3 General Election begins ·• August 11, 2020 filing for School Board elections in the Novemer 3 General Election ends at 5:00 pm • On-site School District Financial Audit is September 22-25 Greenbush Middle River School Independent School District 2683 Special Work Session Meeting July 29, 2020 7:30 PM (School Cafeteria to allow for Social Distancing 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726) 1. Call to Order at 7:39 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joe Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt, Brandon Kuznia, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Princ. Sharon Schultz OTHER ATTENDEES: Cheryl Hirst, Matthew Hammer of Ehlers, Arlette Pearson 3. Listening Session 4. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to approve the agenda of the Special Board Work Session Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 5. Special Work Session Discussion Topics (no official Board action taken on discussion topics) 5.1. Discussion towards possible Operating Referendum during the November 3, 2020 General Election 5.2. COVID-19 and its impact on the start of school this Fall. Governor Tim Walz Back-to-School Announcement scheduled for July 30, 2020. 6. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to adjourn Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes Greenbush Middle River School Independent School District 2683 Special School Board Meeting August 6, 2020 7:30 AM (School Cafeteria to allow for COVID-19 Social Distancing) 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:34 am 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joe Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt, Brandon Kuznia, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Sharon Schultz OTHER ATTENDEES: Matthew Hammer of Ehlers, Cheryl Hirst, Ryan Bergeron 3. Listening Session 4. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to approve the agenda of the Special Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Howard-Yes, Melby-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Harder-Yes 5. Employment of Special Education Teacher A Motion was made by Shane Kilen and seconded by Joe Melby to approve employment of Mrs. Karis Musker as a Special Education teacher (and who is eligible as a special Education Teacher from the MN Professional Educators Licensing & Standards Board). Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Howard-Yes, Melby-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Harder-Yes 6. Board Discussion & Resolution towards Operating Referendum during the November 3, 2020 General Election. OPTION 3 EXTRACT OF MINUTES OF MEETING OF SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683 (GREENBUSH- MIDDLE RIVER) STATE OF MINNESOTA Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 (Greenbush- Middle River), State of Minnesota, was held in said school district on August 6, 2020, at 7:340 o’clock a.m. The following members were present: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt, Joe Melby, Allison Harder and the following were absent: NONE Member Carrie Jo Howard introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION RELATING TO REVOKING THE EXISTING REFERENDUM REVENUE AUTHORIZATION OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, APPROVING A NEW AUTHORIZATION, AND CALLING AN ELECTION THEREON BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, State of Minnesota, as follows: 1. The Board hereby determines and declares that it is necessary and expedient for the school district to revoke its existing referendum revenue authorization of $506.05 per adjusted pupil unit and to replace that authorization with a new authorization $1306.05 per adjusted pupil unit. As provided by law, the ballot question must abbreviate the term “per adjusted pupil unit” as “per pupil.” The additional revenue will be used to finance school operations and the property tax portion thereof will require an estimated referendum tax rate of approximately .18397% of the referendum market value of the school district for taxes payable in 2021, the first year it is to be levied. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for ten (10) years, commencing with taxes payable in 2021, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. For this purpose, the rate of inflation shall be the annual inflationary increase calculated under Minnesota Statues, Section 126C.17, subdivision (2)(b). The question on the approval of this referendum revenue authorization shall be School District Question 1 on the school district ballot at the special election held to approve said authorization. OPTION 3 If the new referendum revenue authorization is approved by the voters of the school district, the existing $506.05 per adjusted pupil unit shall be revoked effective for taxes payable in 2021. 2. The ballot question specified above and herein shall be submitted to the qualified voters of the school district at a special election, which is hereby called and directed to be held in conjunction with the state general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. This date is a uniform election date specified in Minnesota Statute Section 205A.05. 3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and the polling places for this special election are those polling places and precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The voting hours at those polling places shall be the same as those for the state general election. 4. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of said special election to be provided to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, and to the Commissioner of Education at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of said election. The notice shall specify the date of said special election and the title and language for each ballot question to be voted on at said special election. Any notice given prior to the date of the adoption of this resolution is ratified and confirmed in all respects. 5. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a notice of the election to be mailed to each taxpayer in the school district at least fifteen (15) but no more than fortyfive (45) days prior to the date of the special election. The notice shall contain the required projections and the required statement specified in Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.17, subdivision 9, paragraph (b). The clerk is also directed to cause a copy of this notice to be submitted to the Commissioner of Education and to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part at least fifteen (15) days prior to the day of the election. 6. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be published in the official newspaper of the school district, for two (2) consecutive weeks with the last publication being at least one (1) week before the date of the election. 7. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said special election to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days before the date of said special election. 8. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least four (4) days before the date of said special election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted in each polling place on election day. The sample ballot shall not be printed on the same color paper as the official ballot. OPTION 3 The notice of election so posted and published shall state each question to be submitted to the voters as set forth in the form of ballot below, and shall include information concerning each established precinct and polling place. 9. The clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials and to take such other actions as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this special election and generally to cooperate with state, city, township and county election authorities conducting the state general and other elections on that date. The clerk and members of the administration are authorized and directed to take such actions as may be necessary to coordinate this election with those other elections, including entering into agreements or understandings with appropriate municipal and county officials regarding preparation and distribution of ballots, election administration and cost sharing. 10. The clerk is further authorized and directed to cooperate with the proper election officials to cause ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the following form, with such changes in form and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate the use of an optical scan voting system: [Form of Ballot on next page.] OPTION 3 Special Election Ballot Independent School District No. 2683 (Greenbush-Middle River) November 2020 Instructions to Voters: To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this: . To vote for a question, fill in the oval next to the word “Yes” on that question. To vote against a question, fill in the oval next to the word “No” on that question. School District Question 1 Revoking Existing Referendum Revenue Authorization; Approving New Authorization The board of Independent School District No. 2683 (Greenbush-Middle River) has proposed to revoke the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $506.05 per pupil and to replace that authorization with a new authorization of $1,306.05 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation, and be applicable for ten years, commencing with taxes payable in 2021, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Yes No Shall the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorization be revoked and the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 2683 be approved? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE OPTION 3 11. Optical scan ballots must be printed in black ink on white colored material, except that marks to be read by the automatic tabulating equipment may be printed in another color ink. The name of the precinct and machine-readable identification must be printed on each ballot. Voting instructions must be printed at the top of the ballot on each side that includes ballot information. The instructions must include an illustration of the proper mark to be used to indicate a vote. Lines for initials of at least two election judges must be printed on one side of the ballot so that the judges’ initials are visible when the ballots are enclosed in a secrecy sleeve. 12. The individuals designated as judges for the state general election shall act as election judges for this special election at the various polling places and shall conduct said election in the manner described by law. The election judges shall act as clerks of election, count the ballots cast and submit the results to the school board for canvass in the manner provided for other school district elections. The election must be canvassed by the school board between the third and the tenth day following the election. 13. The School District clerk shall make all Campaign Financial Reports required to be filed with the school district under Minnesota Statutes, Section 211A.02 available on the school district’s website. The clerk must post the report on the school district’s website as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days after the date of the receipt of the report. The school district must make a report available on the school district’s website for four years from the date the report was posted to the website. The clerk must also provide the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board with a link to the section of the website where reports are made available. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Kurt Stenberg and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Kilen-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Howard-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Melby-Yes, Harder-Yes, and the following voted against the same: NONE whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 7. Report on State of Minnesota Back-to-School directives within COVID-19 pandemic 8. Adjournment A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to adjourn Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Howard-Yes, Melby-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Harder-Yes (August 26, 2020)