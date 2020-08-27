Exponent receives honors in the 2020 National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest

It was announced last week that The Exponent will receive two awards from the National Newspaper Association in their Better Newspaper Contest.

The Exponent was awarded second place in the category Best Feature Photo for a photo taken by Bruce Brierley taken during National American Indian Heritage Month and a third place for a photo story by Bruce Brierley and Rollin Bergman about the 2019 flood.

There were 1,276 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 193 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,469 entries. A total of 523 awards were won by 92 member newspapers in 34 states.

Each year, NNA honors the best in community journalism in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and the best in community newspaper advertising in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest. The BNEC and BNAC, together, make up the association’s Better Newspaper Contest.