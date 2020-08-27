Robert D. Busick, 70

A funeral service for Robert D. Busick of Williams, MN will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home, Roseau, MN. Interment will take place in Oslo, MN.

Robert passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 70.

Robert Dale Busick (Bob) was born in Pasco, WA to Robert E. and Mary (Clark) Busick on June 17, 1950. He was raised in California where he graduated from high school. He then joined the United States Airforce. During his time in the Airforce Bob was stationed in Grand Forks, ND at the Missile Silos. He married Marcia Harthun on September 19, 1991 in Grand Forks, ND. Bob worked various jobs throughout his life including road construction in California, Mclean Farm in Gilby, ND and hauling sugar beets for Gunderson Farms for the last few years. Bob moved to Warroad, MN where he started working for Marvin Windows and Doors. After his retirement he was able to follow a dream of his and became a fishing guide with Sportsman’s Lodge on Lake of the Woods. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was proud of his tomatoes and cucumbers. He and Marcia did a lot of tomato canning.

He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marcia; children, Jason (Crystal) Busick, Barbara (friend Lambert) Bishop, Cheryll (Roman) Woinarowicz; grandchildren, Ben (friend Ashley) Bishop, Brittni Woinarowicz, Joshua (Korina) Woinarowicz, Emilee Woinarowicz, Kennedy Walsh, Lexi Busick; great grandchildren, Savannah, Ashley and Wyatt Bishop, Hadlee and Nikolas Woinarowicz, Maicee and Jayce Woinarowicz; brother, Byron Busick and numerous brothers and sisters –inlaw.