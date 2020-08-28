United Free Lutheran Church to host blood drive on August 31

Cancer patients, trauma patients and even newborn babies can need blood. And when that happens, there is no substitute for human blood. It only comes from volunteer blood donors like us. Donate now to ensure patients have what they need when they need it. Every drop is vital to a patient in need. Please consider rolling up your sleeve to help someone in need at the upcoming blood drive on Monday, August 31 from 2-6 pm at United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush sponsored by UFLC. Call Sharon Christianson at 782-2706 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Antibody Testing Now Available

Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

• Do not donate if you are sick or are awaiting SARS-CoV-2 swab testing results to explain a recent illness or after contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

• This antibody test does not test for the presence of COVID-19 disease.

• All successful donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

• Please check your online donor account for results available within approximately 2-3 weeks after donation.

• Look for an email with instructions on how to access your online account.

• Provide your email during registration to activate your online account post-donation. If you already have an account, you can login with your username and password to view your test results.

NOTE: Testing is being offered in lieu of reward points for whole blood donors. Apheresis donors will also be tested and remain eligible to receive reward points for each donation.

Learn more at vitalant.org/antibodytest .