Roseau County (Minn.) Commissioners Proceedings

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE AUGUST 11, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Staff present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Kristy Kjos, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Martin Howes, and Mike Trinka. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Commissioner Swanson requested the addition of an Extension Committee Appointment to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski stated that the preliminary health insurance premium estimate for 2021 is +18.9%, and he stated that his office is currently exploring other alternatives. Auditor Monsrud requested direction from the Board as to whether or not we should include the 18.9% estimated increase in the 2021 Preliminary Budget. The Board consensus was to include the increase in the budget. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $900,442.89 CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the July 28, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the August 4, 2020, Special Board Meeting Proceedings; approved a Resolution of Support for the Veteran Services Office Operational Enhancement Grant; and, accepted a $1,000.00 donation from HELPP, Inc. to be allocated to the Veteran Services Office. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Building Maintenance Building Maintenance Supervisor Job Description Revision/MRA Rating Coordinator Pelowski presented the results of the job description revision/re-rating process conducted for the Building Maintenance Supervisor position. Following review of the information presented, the Board, carried by a 4-0 vote, (Commissioner Wicklund abstained from the vote), approved the following: the revised job description for the position; the MRA rating of 326 points for the position, (Center Grade 8; Extended Range(s) 7 & 9); and, to move the Building Maintenance Supervisor to a Grade 8, Step C pay grade, effective August 10, 2020. In addition, Commissioner Swanson asked Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka for an update on the old LEC project. After a lengthy discussion, there was no Board action taken. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Road Vacation Process County Attorney Kjos provided an outline of the process involved when vacating a designated roadway, including the requirement to conduct a public hearing. After discussion, the Board set a Public Hearing date of October 13, 2020, 9:00 a.m., in the County Board meeting room. Warroad River Watershed District Appointments The Board reviewed the applications of Keith Landin and William Thompson to fill the two open positions on the Warroad River Watershed Board (WRWB). The Board approved to re-appoint Keith Landin and William Thompson to three-year terms on the WRWB, commencing September 19, 2020, and concluding on September 18, 2023. COVID-19 Situation Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update for the Board; including, the State’s recommendation for re-opening schools based on each school district’s 14-day COVID positive case rate; the schools in Roseau County are planning to start in-person learning with options available for distance learning; and, LifeCare Public Health has signed contracts for two housing units to be available for COVID positive cases that need to be quarantined. Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on CARES Act funding that has been received by the County. Northwest Community Action has mailed packets of information, including Application Forms, to approximately 130 Roseau County small businesses. The CARES funding would be available to businesses who have suffered uncompensated loss of revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum grant available to each eligible business will be $10,000.00 during the initial round of funding. In addition, Pelowski emphasized the fact that each Township, with a population exceeding 200 people, needs to complete and submit a Certification Form to the State by September 15, 2020, in order to receive their share of the funding. If they miss that deadline, the money designated to that Township would remain with the State. Finallly, Coordinator Pelowski suggested the Board add Treasurer Gregerson to the County CARES Act Committee. Following discussion, the Board appointed County Treasurer Diane Gregerson to the CARES Act Committee. Extension Committee Appointment The Committee has been one member short since Matt Ullwelling left the Committee. Heidi Lien has agreed to fill that vacancy. The Board approved the appointment of Heidi Lien to the Extension Committee. Commissioner Committee Reports (July 28 – August 11, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Roseau River Watershed Board; Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board; Tour of Norfarm Seeds. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; CN Railroad Quiet Zone Meeting. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Roseau Economic Development Authority; Polaris Community Meeting; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders Meeting; Roseau City Council; Special County Board; Roseau County “CARES” Act Committee; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Association of Minnesota Counties Blue Ribbon Task Force; National Association of Counties “CARES” Act Webinar; Roseau County Extension Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Special County Board; Northwest Regional Development Commission. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 9:55 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (September 2, 2020)