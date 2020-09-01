Sacred Heart postpones first day for k-12 until Sept 10

After a Sacred Heart faculty/staff tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced in an email to its parents and students the start of the school year would be delayed.

The contents of the email is below:

September 1, 2020

Parents & Students:

Our teachers have been working hard to prepare for a great school year, and it has been too long since we have had children in our hallways! Even with calculated plans in place, we realize incidents of COVID-19 will happen. We unfortunately have experienced this with a positive case and exposure amid our faculty/staff. Fortunately, this has happened now giving us the time needed to execute our protocols prior to the start of school. We are working in coordination with Polk County Health and Grand Forks County Health and the guidance of the Minnesota and North Dakota Departments of Health to follow the procedures established in our Sacred Heart COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

Being the first days of school and laying the foundation for in-person and distance learning instruction is so critical, we will delay the first day of school for K-12 to Thursday, September 10th. This provides the time needed for a safe return in person for the first day. Preschool will open as scheduled with Little Angels on Tuesday, September 8th.

Due to this positive case and exposure, and to contain the spread of the virus, some staff members will not be able to attend the open house today. These teachers will be joining their classroom live virtually. A host teacher will be there to greet the students and assist them in finding their lockers and placing their school supplies in their respective places. All conference times and visits will take place as scheduled, and our teachers are very excited to meet their students!

Building entrance protocol for the Open House/Meet & Greet Tuesday/Wednesday*:

• Preschool families attending the Little Angels Open House will utilize Door 4.

• K-12 families attending their scheduled Meet and Greet Conference time will enter through Door 2, where a thermal scanner will assess temperatures.

God Bless! We are excited to have students back!

Your School Leadership Team *Before attending tonight, if you are not feeling well, experiencing a fever, worsening cough, difficulty breathing, loss of takes or smell, or a combination of sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, muscle pain, excessive fatigue, or new onset of a headache, nasal congestion or runny nose please remain home. If you have had known contact with someone infected with COVID-19, are currently awaiting test results from a lab test for COVID, or on quarantine for exposure, please remain at home