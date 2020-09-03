| logout
13 confirmed cases in Lake of the Woods County
The number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to climb in Lake of the Woods County. As of Wednesday, September 2, the number of confirmed cases is 13. That’s up three from Tuesday, and up six since Sunday.
