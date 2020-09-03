Greenbush to host Corn Hole Tournament on September 5

A singles Corn Hole Tournament is coming to Greenbush on Saturday, September 5, 2020! The tournament begins at 10:00 a.m. and will be held at the Greenbush Race Park. Pre-registration is required by Friday, September 4; call 218-469-0072. The event is sponsored by Greenbush area businesses and the proceeds from it will support the Greenbush Bike and Walk Path.

The entry fee is $25 per person. The tournament is a double elimination, best two out of three event.

In case of rain, the tourney will be rescheduled to Sunday, September 6.

To find out more info on the tournament, read the September 2 issue of The Tribune in print or online.