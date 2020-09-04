Ardelle R. Vacura, 81

A memorial service for Ardelle R. Vacura will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Barnett National Cemetery in Badger, MN.

Ardelle Rose Vacura passed away under hospice care on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 81.

Ardelle was born April 7, 1939 to Carl and Rose Olson. She attended school in Roseau, graduating in 1957. Ardelle married James R. Vacura on June 23, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN. They had two sons, James A. and Michael T. Vacura.

Ardelle and Jim moved to Roseau, MN in 1970 where Jim drove truck for Polaris Industries and Ardelle worked at the VFW. In 1979 Ardelle and Jim built a lake home on Graceton Beach (Williams, MN). Through the years Ardelle worked at Polaris Industries and at several resorts on Lake of the Woods. She was a Charter member of the Eagles Auxiliary and also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Ardelle enjoyed following her boys during their hockey years – a #1 hockey mom! She loved the lake and spending time there and the Rainy River at Clementson, trips to Las Vegas, spending time with her granddaughters, following fishing tournaments, playing cards, coffee and casino trips.

Ardelle is survived by her sons Jim of Williams, and Mike (Cheri) of Roseau; sisters-in-law Cheryl Allan of Badger, MN, Kathy Olson of Roseau, and Gaylene Mattson of Zimmerman, MN; brothers-in-law Roger Vacura of Roseau, Daryl (Kathy) Vacura of Graceton Beach in Williams, Otto Vacura of Badger, Lorraine Vacura; granddaughters Amie, Andrea, April, and Shayna; great-grandchildren Andrew Lee, Samuel, Olivia, Ryker; her many wonderful friends and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Rose Olson; her husband James R. Vacura; brothers Arlynn and Dennis Olson; and brother-in-law Larry Mattson.