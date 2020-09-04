Bernice C. Peterson, 104, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Valley Senior Living, Woodside Village, Grand Forks, ND.

Bernice Cecelia Johnson Peterson was born on August 29, 1916 in Mentor, MN the third child of John Theodore and Ragnhild Marthea (Knudson) Johnson. Bernice attended country grade school through the 7th grade near Mentor, MN. She then attended and graduated from Mentor High School. Following her high school graduation she moved to East Grand Forks, MN to work. Bernice met Elmo Peterson at a dance at the States Theater in East Grand Forks, MN and they were married on October 22, 1939. Bernice began working outside of the home when the children were in school. She worked at Doc’s Shack, then cooked at Leo Dunlevy’s Gas Station Café, where people raved about her pancakes. She then sold items at Tripanier Drug Store in Grand Forks and also worked for the Singer Sewing Machine Co. Bernice then began employment for JC Penney Co. as a bookkeeper and later in the alteration dept. until they moved to Columbia Mall. She was a long-time member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Grand Forks and was a charter member of Family of God Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

She was a tremendous mother and we loved her dearly.

She is survived by daughter Jan Peterson of Grand Forks, ND, Linda (Ellis) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN and Sheryll (Michael) Perry of Chelmsford, MA; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin (Jodie) Perry, Nicholas (Heidi) Perry, Nathan (LeAnn) Larson and Kate (Brock) Goldade; 8 great-grandchildren, Cole Perry, Lila Perry, Madalyn Larson, Nolan Larson, Cameron Larson, Hudson Goldade, Lucas Goldade and Evelyn Goldade; sister, Inez Langhus of Rochester, MN along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Earl Johnson, Leo Johnson, Forrest Johnson, Arlo Johnson, Jean Opgrand, Lyle Johnson and her husband of 63 years Elmo Peterson on June 18, 2003.

Blessed be the memory of Bernice C. Peterson.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM ~ Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Saturday in Dahl Funeral Home

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota