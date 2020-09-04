Lester Wallace Amundson, 85

Lester Wallace Amundson, age 85 of rural East Grand Forks, MN, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Lester Wallace Amundson was born on February 24, 1935 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Harold and Olga “Ollie” Morud Amundson. He attended country school, graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High, then from NDSU in 1956. Following that, he served in the US Army at the Signal Corps R & D Labs. On July 2, 1961 he married Anna Paulson at Stiklestad Lutheran Church in Fort Ransom, ND. Since then, they have made their home near East Grand Forks, MN where they farmed.

He was a farmer, specializing in certified seed potatoes until 2002, a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, an avid clarinet player, and active community member. He served on numerous boards including West Polk County Farm Board, RRV Potato Growers Association, RRV Winter Show, longtime service for the GF Township Elections and was a member of the EGF VFW and American Legion. He played with several bands and orchestras in Mesa, AZ and Grand Forks, including the Grand Forks City Band, UND Pep Band and Booster Band. He also was a licensed Ham Radio Operator, Lifetime Radio League member, and the Forks Amateur Radio Club member.

Lester is survived by children, Carol (Les) Abend of Flagler Beach, FL, Dr. Paul (Dr. Nancy Leitch) Amundson of Plymouth, MN, Ben Amundson of San Francisco, CA, Dr. Beth Amundson of Plymouth, MN, Heidi (Tim) Ronhovde of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Hans Amundson, Vincent and Hazel Ronhovde; fiancé Bonnie Regnier, of Mesa, AZ; brothers, James (Gylfia) Amundson of East Grand Forks, MN and Arnold Amundson of Lisbon, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Anna Amundson on December 3, 2017 and granddaughter Chloe Amundson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to your favorite local charity.

Walk-By Visitation: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. **Social Distancing and masks will be required, please enter the church through the North Fellowship Hall Doors.

Private Family Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church ***Service will be live-streamed on the church’s website www.oslcegf.org and facebook page.***

Interment: Bethany South Cemetery ~ Rural East Grand Forks, MN with military honors provided by the North Dakota National Guard, the EGF American Legion Post 157, and the EGF VFW Post 3817.

