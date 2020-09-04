Pat Glen Williams, 60

Pat Glen Williams, age 60 of Warroad, MN passed away July 31, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Pat was born on March 8, 1960 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He graduated from High School in North Dakota. He worked at Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad, MN for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Williams of Warroad, MN; daughter, Jill Williams of Bemidji, MN; step-daughter, Jessica Erickson of Badger, MN; and many other family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Community Church in Warroad. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com